Friday November 1, 2019 - The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has gazetted the de-registration of Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion.





TSC removed Sossion from its list of teachers on Friday in a notice that was signed by Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Macharia.





In July, Labour Court Judge, Nelson Abuodha, allowed TSC to deregister Sossion following his entry into politics.





The court ruled that Sossion was subject to regulations governing the teaching service.

Further, section 16 of the Teachers Code of Conduct and Ethics (2015) requires a teacher to maintain political neutrality at all times.





“The acceptance of the nomination to National Assembly by ODM obviously puts Mr Sossion on a partisan political activity," Justice Abuodha said.





"It was a manifestation of an agreement to support ODM agenda both in and outside Parliament,” he added.





The court further declined to fault TSC for not interdicting Sossion before firing him after finding it would have been of no use because he had already been sworn in as MP.



