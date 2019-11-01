Friday, November 1, 2019 - These women were busy discussing about big dicks in a local vernacular TV station.
The women who come from Embu, claim that having a big dick is very important in marriages because it gives a woman total satisfaction.
There are people who say that size doesn’t matter but according to these naughty Embu women, big dick is a major factor when it comes to bedroom affairs.
They were discussing the naughty stuff on live TV.
Here’s the video.
