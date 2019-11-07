Thursday November 7, 2019 -Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, is now on the verge of being impeached after various Wards in Kiambu County submitted over 200,000 signatures to the assembly to have him removed as governor.





The petition was led by a group called Okoa Kiambu, who want the governor impeached for allegedly plundering public funds in the country.





Speaking on phone, Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi confirmed that enough signatures had already been collected.





"They have been taken the petition to the assembly and if passed, a bill will be created to impeach him," Omondi revealed.





Efforts to reach the governor for a comment on the development have remained futile.





On Wednesday, the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions revealed that it had lined up 68 witnesses who were ready to testify against Waititu together with his co-accused for stealing a whopping Sh588 million from Kiambu.



