Friday, November 1, 2019 - Eight Kenyans are being held by police in Rwanda after they were arrested while attempting to hack Equity Bank in the country.





The eight were arrested by the Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB) alongside three Rwandese and one Ugandan.





According to detectives, the 12 were arrested while in the process of hacking into the bank system to steal money from clients.





The suspects are said to have fled to Rwanda after successfully hacking and stealing an unknown amount of money from Equity Bank in Kenya and Uganda.





“The group came to Rwanda after successfully defrauding Equity Bank in Kenya and Uganda” said RIB





“RIB commends all those who shared information that led to the arrest of suspects and urge the public to remain vigilant and always share information that can be used to prevent crime,” added RIB.





While it is hard to quantify how much has been lost to online hacking, since most banks refuse to give out information, it is estimated that hackers steal hundreds of millions annually.