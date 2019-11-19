Tuesday, November 19, 2019- Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has expressed his concerns over the boychild after girls performed better than boys in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) for the second year in a row.





Speaking while releasing the 2019 KCPE results on Monday, Magoha said: “It is evident that girls are competing favorably with the boys for the top academic honours. And, perhaps, I’m saying this without permission but perhaps it’s time we also started thinking of the boy child,”





The top candidate was a boy, Andy Michael Munyiri, followed by two girls and a boy with 439 marks each.





Boys outperformed girls in Maths, Science and Social Studies, but lost in English, Kiswahili, and Kenya Sign Language.





On the same breath, CS Mahoha noted that teenage pregnancies in the country had declined compared to 2018.





Secondary school selection starts immediately and by December 2 all candidates will have known the school they will join.





“All children will have a place in secondary school. By 2nd Dec, every child who sat KCPE 2019 will know what school they will join. We have assured our children that all of them will have a place in Secondary School.





“The President has given us very firm instructions to ensure a transparent, fair and very quick placing of these children… By December 2, every child in this country should be able to know which school they are going to.” Stated Mahoha.



