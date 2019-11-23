Saturday, November 23, 2019 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has confirmed that the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results will be out before Christmas.





Speaking at St. Peters Kapsisiywa Secondary School in Chesumei Sub-County in Nandi County, Magoha said the exams have been going on well and he expects results to be better than last year’s.





“We only have some few areas that had early exposure for instance in Kisii and Migori but the issues have been sorted out and we shall know the outcome in due course,” said Magoha.





Prof Magoha, who was accompanied by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, asserted that marking will be done in good time in order to allow parents to plan ahead for their children's post-secondary education.





Close to 700,000 candidates sat for the 2019 KCSE examinations.





Last week, Prof Magoha released 2019 KCPE results in a record three weeks after completion.



