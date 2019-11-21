Thursday November 21, 2019 - The National Anti- Corruption Campaign Steering Committee (NACCSC) acting chair, Francis Ng’ang'a, has accused corrupt leaders of using the church to cleanse their money.





“Most corrupt individuals are always on the forefront making hefty donations to support pastoral work without revealing the sources of their wealth,'' Ng’ang’a stated.





He said Kenyans continue to suffer while cartels enrich themselves at the expense of Kenyans who are forced to buy drugs at private facilities that they would have gotten at subsidized costs at public hospitals.

This is in reference to the recent EACC report which claimed that public hospitals are among the most corrupt institutions in the country.





“One corruptly acquires medicine supply to public health facilities for dispensation to the people free of charge and stocks it in private chemists for sale,” he maintained.





Ng’ang’a's words come a month after the Catholic Church banned any amount of donation exceeding Sh50,000.





“Henceforth, fundraisers in the church will be done by mobile money transfer or by cheque."



"This will avoid handling of huge amounts of cash and give a clear trail of the donors,” Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Chairman Bishop Philip Anyolo directed.



