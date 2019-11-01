Friday November 1, 2019 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has surprised Kenyans after he denied being a lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto.





Addressing journalists on Friday, Duale who is also the Garissa Town MP said he doesn’t belong to anyone and he is not a title deed to be owned by any politician.





“I am not anyone's title deed," Duale stated.





There was speculation of a rift between him and DP over the looming referendum if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is approved by Kenyans.





Duale is supporting BBI which proposes a change in the system of Government from the presidential to parliamentary while Ruto and his coterie are opposed to the initiative.





Ruto and his Tanga Tanga delinquents maintained that they will not support any proposal that increases seats in the Executive.





BBI, which is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, proposes the formation of a Prime Minister’s post and two of his deputies.



