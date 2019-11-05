Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, caused drama at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters where he was summoned to record a statement over forgery of his academic papers in the run-up to the 2017 General Elections.





The embattled Governor, who was accompanied by rowdy supporters, engaged police in an ugly spat at the gate and assaulted a photo-journalist from The Standard Media Group, who was taking photos of the ugly spat between him, his supporters and the police.





Police had a hard time controlling Sonko’s rowdy supporters who tried to force their way into the EACC headquarters but they were locked out.





Here’s a video of the mid-morning drama.



