Tuesday November 5, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's supporters and police clashed at Integrity Centre in Nairobi on Tuesday.





Sonko's supporters stormed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters to protest against the agency after it summoned the Nairobi Governor.





Many of them were boda boda riders and met the full wrath of police officers who repelled them with teargas





Smoke filled the air as the loyal supporters scampered for safety after tear gas canisters were hurled at them.





Nairobi County Communications Director, Jakob Elkanah, confirmed the incident, saying Sonko was a force to reckon with.





"Sonko is a big name.”





“His name was not built in a day or two.”





“We have come from far and our aim is serving the great people of Nairobi regardless of intimidation, harassments or whatsoever," Elkanah stated.





Yesterday, Sonko claimed that an EACC official was out to frustrate him due to his sustained fight against land grabbing in Nairobi.





He lament over how EACC's Director of Investigations, Abdi Mohamud, had allegedly misused his office to cover-up crimes.





The Governor stated that he feared for his life upon meeting the EACC officials.





However, he asserted that he will honour their summon.





"I will be the one to decide where my statement will be recorded within the Integrity Centre, for I know what they are capable of.”





‘Fellow Kenyans, be the judge.”





“In the meantime, the cartels must fall!" Sonko opined.



