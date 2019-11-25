Monday, November 25, 2019 -There was drama inside a church in Kiambu after 2 needy women emerged from the blues and interrupted Deputy President William Ruto when he was delivering a speech.





The drama started after a woman stormed the podium crying and knelt down before the Deputy President, begging for help.





Ruto comforted the needy woman and told her to go and sit down, promising to help her after the meeting.





No sooner had the woman taken a seat, than another lady emerged from the blues and stormed the podium , also asking the Deputy President for help.





She was also instructed by the Deputy President to take a seat and promised to listen to her grievances later.





There are mixed reactions on social media concerning the video.





Some say Ruto pulled stunts through the needy woman to seek for sympathy votes while others concluded that Ruto is a man with a pure heart and that’s why the women sought for his help.





Watch video.











