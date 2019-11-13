Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - Fake pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism has once again hit the web and stunned Kenyans after he was caught on camera fighting with an alleged devil from Gatundu during a deliverance service in his church.





A video going round on social media shows the controversial pastor confronting a possessed lady who bragged that she is a “devil” from Gatundu.





The possessed lady vowed to teach Ng’ang’a who claims he is the commander in chief of fighting demons a lesson he will never forget and even attempted to throw punches at him.





The notorious preacher has taken his fake miracles to another level.





Watch the interesting video that has stunned Kenyans.