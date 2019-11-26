Tuesday November 26, 2019 - A good number of Muranga and Nyeri Counties’ residents have said they are waiting for Deputy President William Ruto to tell them the direction they will follow once the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is launched.





On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, are set to receive the BBI report and will make it public on Wednesday.





However, according to Muranga and Nyeri leaders, they will follow the direction which Dr Ruto will tell them because he has been with them since 2013.





“Only Dr. William Ruto will direct us how to vote bbi.”





“Uhuru and Raila Odinga are not honest on this thing,” said Maurice Kahara from Murang’a County.





“The only man we will trust with BBI is Ruto because he was not among those who crafted this BBI ,” Agnes Karanja, a women’s leader from Nyeri County told Kameme FM.





Ruto, who is second in command, controls a huge chunk of Mt Kenya region, a thing that has infuriated Mt Kenya operatives including his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta.



