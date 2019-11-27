Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - Instagram socialite, Nicah The Queen, who masquerades as a gospel artist, has finally moved on after parting ways with her comedian husband, Dr Ofweneke.





Nicah packed her belongings and left her matrimonial home, accusing the comedian of being abusive.





She narrated through a lengthy post on social media how Dr Ofweneke had turned her into a drum.





She further accused him of having extramarital affairs.





The curvy lass has finally found love after partying ways with the popular comedian.





She flaunted her new man - a well-built dude who makes Dr Ofweneke look like a dwarf.





We understand that the guy is a Nigerian.





See photos of the two love-birds goofing around.