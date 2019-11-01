Friday, November 1, 2019- Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Mama Racheal, on Wednesday hosted Jubilee Candidate for Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, at their Prayer Altar in Karen, Nairobi for divine intervention.





ODM candidate, Imran Okoth is seen as the clear favorite but Mariga has been making in-roads ahead of the November 7 by-election.





From the photos shared on twitter, Mariga is seen kneeling down as Mama Racheal and unidentified preacher prayed for him.





“McDonald Mariga visited us this Wednesday at the National Prayer Altar during our weekly Prayer and fasting fellowship. We joined together in prayer as we all wished him the best as he runs for the seat of Member of Parliament for Kibra constituency, she wrote.





See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



