Thursday, November 21, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has excited Kenyans on social media with his awe-inspiring message to his wife, Rachel, as she turns 51.





Taking to Facebook, Ruto poured his heart out and declared his love and admiration to his wife of 28 years.





He went on to describe Rachel as his most treasured gift, best friend and confidant.





“Happy Birthday my lovely wife, best friend, confidant and companion, Mama Rachel."





"You are the greatest gift of my life, my peerless supporter and a distinguished mother to our lovely children. I am proud of you,” wrote Ruto.





His awe-inspiring message to his wife warmed many Kenyans’ hearts who joined him in celebrating his wife.





Ruto and Rachel have been married for 28 years and are blessed with seven children.





See the reaction below.