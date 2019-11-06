Wednesday November 6, 2019 -ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has cautioned Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi against attacking former Prime MInister Raila Odinga.





In a tweet, Sifuna said it is saddening to notice that Mudavadi has been on the forefront in launching scathing attacks against Raila.





He alluded that Mudavadi could be using Raila's name to gain popularity for no good course, adding his attacks are 'unwarranted'.





He banned Mudavadi from ever using Raila’s name again for his political expediency.





On Monday, Mudavadi claimed that Raila had decided to seek the support of corrupt governors to win the Kibra seat.





He said some of the governors are being sought by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) yet Raila had to dine and wine with them, in the name of the handshake.





“I saw many governors here. Most of those governors have misappropriated county government resources and have their files at the DCI and EACC. They are seeking for protection from him (Raila) against the ongoing investigations against them,” said Mudavadi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



