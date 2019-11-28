Thursday November 28, 2019 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta not to allow leaders from different political factions to divide the nation.





In a post on social media on Thursday, Duale said that leaders play an important role as far as the leadership of this nation is concerned.





He urged the Head of State to unite leaders for the sake of economic empowerment.





The Garissa Township MP said that there is dishonesty among politicians, adding that most of them have their selfish interests.

Duale made these remarks in reference to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch at the Bomas of Kenya.





“There is a lot of dishonesty among politicians and the President should not allow them to sabotage the unity of this county,” Duale stated.





Duale made these remarks a day after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, said the BBI launch was a meeting between ODM and Kieleweke groups.





In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Murkomen said ODM had hijacked the initiative and they are now using the document to divide the nation along tribal lines.



