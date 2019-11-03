Sunday, November 3, 2019 - Popular Kenyan gospel DJ, Jackson Kamau better known as DJ Soxxy and his wife Ann Kamau, have opened up on their struggle with childlessness that nearly broke their marriage.





The couple got married in June 2014 but the fruit of the womb wasn’t forthcoming and when they went to see a doctor, it emerged that the wife had Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age.





Speaking during an Interview on Citizen TV, Anne said:





The first three years of our marriage were the worst. Soxxy kept telling me that he felt like a sperm donor because I was only waiting to be with him on my fertile days”









“I noticed the emotional struggle when we got married. I was thinking about everyone's expectation after a wedding (having children) so I kept putting pressure on Soxxy to have children”. She added.





They kept on trying to conceive while managing the condition and their efforts were finally rewarded when she was confirmed pregnant.





“We went to the doctor, I did a scan and the doctor confirmed that I was five weeks pregnant. I carried the pregnancy with a lot of joy. Every pain that comes with pregnancy, from throwing up to back pains just brought joy to my life” Anne stated.





Below is the video of the couple narrating their struggle with Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri.



