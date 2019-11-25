Monday November 25, 2019 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa found himself in deep trouble after he threatened to beat up Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris right in front of National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi.





The Kimilili MP had stood to give his views about the case involving Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Gedi, where she had been accused of leaking to the media a letter from the Director Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, to National Assembly Clerk, Michael Sialai.





Barasa talked about protecting the integrity of the house by instituting legal measures on the Woman Rep, inciting anger from female MPs.





He directed his anger towards the Nairobi Woman Representative who was protesting right in front of him, threatening to punch her if she did not cease.





"Honorable speaker I will punch this lady who is shouting me down.”





“What does she think she is doing?”





“Who does she think she is?" he posed, before hurling expletives at the protesting Passaris.





Speaker Justin Muturi tried to intervene to no avail as members took sides in the scuffle that ensued even as Passaris and Barasa continued exchanging insults.





The angry Speaker's calls to Passaris went unanswered, and when she approached his desk a few minutes later, he ordered her away, explaining that he could not accept disorder in the house.





The Speaker then called the house to order and cautioned members to stick to the codes of conduct or risk punitive measures.



