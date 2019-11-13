Wednesday November 13, 2019 - A group of Jubilee Party legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have disclosed that Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, was flown to a hospital in South Africa for specialized treatment after he was clobbered by ODM goods during the Kibra by-election.





Led by vocal Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wah, the legislators explained that Barasa was flown out after he was allegedly poisoned with an unknown substance after being beaten in Kibra.





"He informed us that he had been injected with a substance and is currently seeking medical treatment in South Africa.”





"We are yet to establish what that substance was but we want to say that we shall not allow violence to be used to intimidate Kenyans," Ichung'wah stated.





Ichung'wah went on to warn Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, against using his officers to play partisan politics.





"The direction the country is taking is very dangerous.”





“Each and every one of us has our bedrooms also.”





“If we all decided to protect our bedrooms in the manner that was being done in Kibra, this country will take a very dangerous turn," he cautioned.





On Thursday, November 7th, 2019, during the Kibra by-election, Barasa was clobbered by goons at DC Grounds.



