Monday November 9, 2019-

A close aide of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed how his boss reacted after Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga lost the Kibra by – election on Thursday.





During the much publicised by-election, ODM candidate, Imran Okoth whitewashed Mariga with a huge margin.





According to one of Ruto’s aide who requested anonymity, the DP was very bitter with Mariga‘s loss and he cancelled all planned meetings in the aftermath of the Kibra by-election.





“He feels wasted and drained after the loss. He changed his mind and called to say he'd not be receiving any visitors since it was getting late. He was in a foul mood," the aide stated.





Ruto's anger was vividly expressed when he blasted his party members who refused to back Jubilee's McDonald Mariga, and supported Raila Odinga's candidate Imran Okoth.





"We have demonstrated unprecedented resolve in the face of many odds to proudly double our presence in a territory otherwise considered a no go zone and shaming those who betrayed our leader and party," Ruto said in a tweet.



