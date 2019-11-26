Tuesday November 26, 2019 -Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has hit out at ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i aborted his trip to West Pokot.





Matiang'i was expected to visit the victims of the West Pokot landslides to access the situation on the ground but he turned back on the way.





In a Facebook post on Monday, Sudi claimed, without providing evidence, that the African Union Special envoy called the CS halfway asking him about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) before he changed his mind.





"On his way to West Pokot, Matiang'i received a call from Raila who asked him why he was away yet BBI preparation were underway.”





“Matiang'i had to make a quick turn then land in Eldoret Airstrip, give an excuse about 'weather' through a press conference then fly back to Nairobi quickly.”





“If weather was indeed an issue, then DP William Ruto would have canceled his journey to Kapenguria too, nonetheless Matiang'i would have alternatively traveled by road given that it's only two hours from Eldoret to Kapenguria (sic)," part of the MP's post read.





Matiang'i's chopper had to land at the Eldoret airstrip while en route to West Pokot in what he said was a result of bad weather as advised by their pilot.





However a few hours later, Deputy President William Ruto's helicopter landed in Kapenguria, a move that saw several politicians question the CS's excuse to abort his trip.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



