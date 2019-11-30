Saturday, November 30, 2019 -

Flying squad officers on Friday raided an illegal gas refilling plant in Syokimau area along Mombasa Road and recovered over 600 counterfeit gas cylinders.





According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the detectives alongside officers from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) found 600 counterfeit gas cylinders an arrested the owner of the plant.





Two vehicles, one of them a lorry used to ferry the cylinders were also seized.





This comes two months after EPRA introduced new regulations to curb unauthorised LPG cylinders filling to enhance consumer safety.





Those found in contravention with the regulations risk a fine of not less than Sh10 million or not less than five years in jail -or both.





