Wednesday November 13, 2019 - Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have claimed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and his PS Karanja Kibicho orchestrated the violence witnessed during the Kibra by-election.





Speaking during a press conference, the MPs led by Kikuyu legislator, Kimani Ichung'wa, alleged that Matiang'i, Kibicho and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, met at a hotel in Karen, Nairobi, on the night before the mini-poll to map out their sinister plans.





"We are aware that Odinga, CS Matiang'i and PS Kibicho had a meeting the night before the elections at a hotel in Karen.”





“It is no wonder then that the goons that were commandeered and commanded by Simba Arati, none of them either himself or his goons can be arrested," the legislator claimed.





He went on to accuse Raila of trying to overthrow the Government using violence and impunity.





"Odinga and his brigade of goons had other motives with the handshake.”





“It is also shocking that they have now enlisted the support of a few functionaries in Government to support their violent endeavours to take over power," Ichung'wah stated.





"We want to say that we shall not allow violence to be used to intimidate Kenyans," the Kikuyu MP added.



