Thursday November 11, 2019-

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has asked voters in Kibra to protect their votes in the ongoing by election.





Speaking after casting his vote in Old Kibra Primary on Thursday, Raila asked residents to protect the area from being infiltrated by outsiders.





"We are in our bedroom and I want to ask our people to protect our bedroom against infiltrators and outsiders," Raila said.





Raila, who is also ODM party leader, also asked residents to maintain peace and urged police and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to let Kibra electorate exercise their democratic rights.





"We want the people to decide on their own... we urge all our supporters to be very peaceful today we don't want anybody to complain of intimidation,"Raila said





"People must be allowed to exercise their democratic right today. I want to urge all to come and vote today. Raila added.





Kibra’s race is a two horse race between ODM‘s Imran Okoth and Jubilee Party’s candidate, Macdonald Mariga.



