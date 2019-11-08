Friday November 8, 2019

-Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday quizzed Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, over allegedly embezzling Sh.57, 711,690 of public funds.





According to DCI, Jumwa and her children siphoned the money through their company Kaseru Construction Ltd.





“From the foregoing, it is clear that there was collusion to embezzle public funds and there was major conflict of interest on the part of Aisha Jumwa Karisa,” the document from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit reads.





Four companies linked to Jumwa are said to have received a total of Sh. 312,624,464.





Out of this amount, the MP allegedly received a total of Sh. 57,711,690 into her bank account.





The funds are said to have been for payment of services rendered to the county through a number of tenders.





One of the listed transactions is Sh. 9,495, 512.05 allegedly sent to Kaseru Construction Ltd on May 11 two years ago.





The DCI report further indicates that after the payment was made, MP Aisha Jumwa coincidentally received Sh 3million.





At the same time, her Likoni counterpart Mishi Juma Hamisi apparently also received Sh.3, 000,000.





However, Jumwa through her lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari said she is not the chairman of CDF in Malindi and she had no authority to pay the money to aforementioned companies.



