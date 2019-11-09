Job Title:

Customer Care Officer

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 55k – 60k

Our Client is a licensed deposit taking SACCO, looking to hire a Customer Care Officer who will enhance customer satisfaction through the efficient and timely delivery of the society’s products and services to its members, and proactively support the society in realizing its overall goals and objectives.

Responsibilities

· Ensure implementation and strict adherence to the Sacco’s customer care policy and service delivery standards as set out in the Service Charter.

· Receive, record and attend to all customer complaints, and make necessary follow ups to ensure resolution to the customer’s satisfaction.

· Manage all the Sacco’s front office activities.

· Manage the Sacco’s digital platforms through regular updating of content and relevant information, and real-time interaction with clients.

· Lend support in the development and execution of society’s marketing, communication and outreach activities to grow membership and enhance society’s image.

· Prepare detailed reports by collecting and analysing all feedback received from customers.

· Provide accurate, detailed and timely response as well as front-line assistance to all customer requests using official communication channels.

· Carry out regular customer satisfaction surveys to establish customer needs and requirements.

· Any other duties as assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

· Degree in Communication/Business Administration /Marketing or a related field

· A minimum of two years of progressive working experience in customer service, PR, Marketing or administrative function in a Sacco setting.

· Must be conversant with computer applications (MS Office Word, Excel and internet)

· Proven expertise in report writing, planning & coordination of activities as well as conflict resolution.

· Must be able to multitask while working in a fast-paced environment and within set time-lines.

· Must have excellent organizational and time management skills.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Care Officer- Sacco) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 22nd November 2019.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.