Saturday, November 23, 2019 -Cury TV host, Grace Msalame, has opened up about her journey with fibroids.





The Former Kiss TV host said that she went through surgery last year after she started heavy bleeding which lasted for 7-8 days.





When she went to hospital for check-up, the doctor confirmed that she has a fibroid that was growing so fast.





Describing it as the one of the toughest moments in her life, the sexy media girl went through surgery to remove the fibroid.

"My fibroid showed 2 years ago so the doctor suggested we just ignore it. He said it would disappear and sure enough it did.

Last year I started having heavy bleeding which lasted for 7-8 days and I would have painful cramps.

I knew something was wrong but I was afraid of going to the doctor because I was afraid of him confirming the worst.

When I went to the doctor, he found my fibroid had grown to 7 cm -10cm and there were little ones surrounding it.

I went through open surgery immediately.

I have been through CS before and I thought I would not have had an easy time snapping back to health.

But I think that is the toughest journey I have come out of. I don’t know if it is because I am older.

It was a journey and it affects your esteem. After the surgery it takes time to get back to your former body." She posted on social media accompanied by the photo of the fibroid that was removed.









Grace prays that the fibroids won’t re-occur because the only solution to deal with fibroids that re-occur is to remove the uterus.

“ They were removed and all we are doing now is to pray and hope that they don’t reoccur as the only solution to fibroids is to have the uterus removed (Hysterectomy)." She said.