Friday, November 15, 2019 -A well endowed Kenyan lady has shocked men after she revealed her HIV status.





The healthy looking lady who has curves in the right places has turned into a HIV activist on her facebook page, where she is not afraid to reveal she is HIV positive.





She has been sending messages of hope to those infected with the deadly virus and advocating for responsible sexual behaviours.





If you met her in the streets, it’s hard to tell that she is infected.





Infact, she looks healthier than most people who are not infected with the virus.





In one of the posts, she confesses she is HIV + and writes; I live with HIV Everyday not only on 1st December.

Let's hear our daily living with HIV including everyday struggles of being rejected by potential partners , pill burden, mental illness, poor Adherence, self stigma , denial, etc which usually don't come out on this day from the media including organization dealing with HIV/AIDS.



Yes successful testimonies are there 🖐️ yet we still have a long way to achieve goals of 2030 (Ending AIDS) if only media and Organization take keen interest on how we live our positive lives on 1st December, which follow up doesn't even take place.

I take ARVs everyday my 1st December is everyday .



Lets say no to new hiv infections.





See her photos.































