Tuesday November 5, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto is facing a serious rebellion after 6 Tanga Tanga MPs broke ranks with him.





The vocal MPs skipped Deputy President William Ruto's event, forcing him to demand for its postponement as the going got tough





The disquiet and tension emerged after the vocal MPs skipped DP Ruto’s visit to Western Kenya last Friday where he launched Wanga Technical and Vocational Institute in Lubinu, Mumias East Constituency.





The glaring absence of MPs Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, sent tongues wagging and exposed the disquiet in the camp.





The DP was only received by a handful of MCA’s, his host Benjamin Washiali, Malava MP, Malulu Injendi, and his Sirisia counterpart, John Waluke.





According to reports, the MPs broke ranks with DP Ruto’s camp over several issues, slowing his momentum as the 2022 race heats up.



