Wednesday November 27, 2019 - Chief Justice David Maraga was conspicuously missing from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) launch at the Bomas of Kenya despite being invited by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.





According to sources, Maraga refused to attend the function because the Executive had failed to respect his office.





Two weeks ago, Maraga vowed not to attend some State functions unless the Government starts treating him and the Judiciary with respect.

"Unless I am treated with the respect I deserve, I will choose State functions to attend," Maraga said in a Press Conference.





"The CJ is not accorded the respect accorded to his office.. CSs and PSs are cleared to enter in places before the Chief Justice," he said.





Maraga also accused State House of being behind a petition to remove him from office before January 2022.





He said some State House operatives were planning to remove him from office over gross misconduct.



