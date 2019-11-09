Saturday, November 9, 2019 - Kenyan socialite and businesswoman, Huddah Monroe, has opened up on her love life and revealed that she doesn’t sleep around with married men.





The sexy lass, who for a long time has been accused of sleeping with wealthy old men to finance her lavish lifestyle, stated that she doesn't fall in the category of those who will date married men.





Taking to Instagram, she wrote:



"When I say I don’t date married men people think, it’s a joke lol! But truth is married men ain't int my cup of tea. Anyone who knows me, knows I don’t fall in that category.”





Recently, Huddah caused a stir on social media after she advised ladies to utilize the goldmine that is in between their legs.





“If you are a woman, stop borrowing 24/7. Go sell that pussy. Save the money and start selling groceries.” She posted.