Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - The famous Club Tribeka along Banda Street has been shut down.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the up-town joint, where slay queens and high end prostitutes used to flock to sell their bodies and hunt for sponsors, has been struggling to make profits due to the dwindling economy that has affected several businesses.





Staff members were shocked when they reported to work and found a notice informing them that the club has been shut down.





The management shut down the club without warning its staff.





The uptown joint was popular with middle class Kenyans who no longer have money to splash around.





Notorious city conmen, drug dealers and fraudsters also used to hang around the joint and splash dirty money on expensive drinks and slay queens but their dirty businesses have been crippled by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), following the endless crackdown by detectives.





Slay queens will be forced to re-locate to other joints in the city after their favourite hunting joint was shut down.



