Saturday, November 2, 2019 - Screen siren Lilian Muli is making her radio debut and will be replacing Jeff Koinange on Hot96 Breakfast Show.





The mother of two will be joining the ‘The Hot 3some’ breakfast show alongside Prof Hamo and another personality yet to be unveiled every Monday from 6 am – 10 am.





Ms. Muli made the announcement on social media saying:





“After a well-Deserved Break I feel great! Nzisa is back this time on your airwaves…@hot96fmkenya @hamoprof.”





This comes a week after she announced that will be taking a break from social media sparking rumors that she was heavy with a third child.





Jeff Koinange, who has been hosting the show for close to three years now is taking time off for an international assignment in New York.



