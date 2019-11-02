Saturday, November 2, 2019- Citizen TV sports anchor, Bernard Ndong, has lost a Sh10, 000 bet to colleague, Jeff Koinange, over the Rugby World Cup winner.





Taking to twitter, shortly after South Africa stunned England to win the 2019 Rugby World in Japan, Ndong revealed that he was backing the Lions while Koinange had thrown his weight behind the Springboks.





The Springboks secured a 32-12 victory and Ndong confirmed he had sent the veteran journalist Sh10, 000 after losing the wager.





South Africa have now joined New Zealand’s All black as the only two sides to have won the Rugby World cup on three occasions.





See Ndong’s post below.



