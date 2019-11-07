Thursday, November 7, 2019 -A popular Churchill Raw comedian was on Thursday morning found dead on Dagoretti rail tracks.





Anthony Njenga aka Njenga Mswahili had been struggling with an undisclosed addiction and police are investigating his death.





Announcing the sad news, Laugh industry which is the company that owns the Churchill shows, said in a statement.





“It with deep regrets that Laugh Industry announces the death of one popular comedian who graced our program on TV the Churchill Show in its early years, James Anthony Njenga AKA Njenga Mswahili, was found dead on rail tracks this morning after being hit by a train, it is not clear under which circumstances this fate befell him, but police are been involved,”





“It must be acknowledged that he has not been well and as an entity we have been involved in his well being by taking him to rehabilitation programme for some time together with family and friends.”





On his part, Laugh Industry boss, Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki said: “Sad day… It’s with great sadness… We grieve the death of Njenga Mswahili. May God’s will be done!!”



