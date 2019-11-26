Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - The UEFA Champions League action continues tonight with some mouthwatering clashes lined up.





However, all eyes will be at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight when Real Madrid face off with PSG in what is without a doubt the match of the day.





Los Blancos aim to build on a 6-0 win over Galatasaray, and a victory over PSG will see them book their place in the Champions League knockout stages.





On the other hand, the Ligue 1 champions, who hammered Real 3-0 in the reverse fixture, aim to keep their 100% record in the 2019/2020 Champions League season intact and we expect them to go all out against the Zinedine Zidane’s charges.





This is a game that could go either way but we reckon Real Madrid will edge out the Parisians tonight.





Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 PSG





See more tips below and play responsibly.





ECL (19:55) Galatasaray v Club Brugge-1x





ECL (19:55) Lokomotiv Moscow v B. Leverkusen –GG





ECL (22:00) Real Madrid v PSG –GG





ECL (22:00) Tottenham v Olympiacos –Over 2.5





ECL (22:00) Crvena Zvezda v Bayern –GG





ECL (22:00) Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb –Over 2.5





ECL (22:00) Man City v Shakhtar Donetsk –Over 2-5





ECL (22:00) Juventus v A. Madrid -1