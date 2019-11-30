Sunday, December 1, 2019- All eyes will be at Carrow Road on Sunday evening when Arsenal start life without Unai Emery with a Premier League clash against Norwich City.





Former Arsenal attacker, Freddie Ljungberg will be in charge of the Gunners, who are winless in their last five league outings.





On the other hand, the Canaries are keen to build on last weekend’s crucial 2-0 win away at Everton a result which moved the club into 18th position in the table.





Prediction: Norwich 1: 2 Arsenal





The two teams played out to 1:1 draw the last time they met in the league and while Arsenal have not been convincing this season, the exit of Unai Emery could give them a bounce and we reckon they will squeeze out a narrow victory.





DK1 (14:45) FC Copenhagen v Brondby -GG





SP1 (15:00) Sevilla v Leganes -1





NL1 (15:30) Twente v Ajax –Over 2.5





IT1 (15:30) Juventus v Sassuolo -1





SCP (16:00) Ross County v Celtic -2





SCP (18:00) Rangers v Hearts -1





IT1 (18:00) Inter v SPAL





EPL (18:00) Norwich v Arsenal –GG





EPL (18:00) Wolves v Sheffield United –Over 1.5





CH1 (19:00) Basel v Young Boys –GG





NL1 (19:45) AZ Alkmaar v VVV-Venlo-Over 2.5





NL1 (19:45) Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle –Over 2.5





EPL (19:30) Leicester City v Everton -1





EPL (19:30) Man United v Aston Villa –GG





IT1 (21:00) Napoli v Bologna-1





BE1 (21:00) Standard Liege v Cercle Brugge -1





FR1 (23:00) Monaco v PSG -2



