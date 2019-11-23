Saturday, November 23, 2019- The Premier League is back with a bang after the much frowned upon international break.





Several mouth watering clashes are lined up today but the Etihad showdown pitting Manchester City and Chelsea is without a doubt the pick of the day . Go Here>>> mouth watering





The Citizens are keen to bounce back a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool before the international break while the Blues aim to make it seven successive victories in the top flight.





Head to Head





Today’s clash will represent the 164th competitive encounter between the two clubs, with Chelsea having recorded 67 wins in comparison to 56 victories for City.





However, Guardiola's side have registered four wins and clean sheets in six outings against Chelsea, while also getting the better of the Blues on penalties in last season’s EFL Cup final after a goalless draw.





However, Chelsea did prevail by a 2-0 scoreline when the teams met at Stamford Bridge last December.





Go Here>>> Prediction: Man City 3:2 Chelsea.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





GE2 (14:00) Hamburger v Dynamo D. -1





SP1 (14:00) Leganes v Barcelona -2





IT1 (16:00) Atalanta v Juventus –GG





GE1 (16:30) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Bayern M –Over 2.5





Go Here>>> EPL (18:00) Arsenal v Southampton -1





EPL (18:00) Crystal Palace v Liverpool –GG





EPL (18:00) Everton v Norwich -1





ENC (18:00) Luton v Leeds -2





SCP (18:00) Celtic v Livingston -1





AT1 (19:00) RB Salzburg v St. Polten –Over 2.5





FR1 (19:30) Lyon v Nice –GG





Go Here>>> BE1 (20:00) Eupen v Standard Liege – GG





EPL(20:30) Man City v Chelsea-GG





FE1 (20:30) RB Leipzig v FC Koln -1





NL1 (21:45) Ajax v Heracles –Over 2.5





IT1 (21:45) Torino v Inter Milan –GG





SP1 (23:00) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad-Over 2.5



