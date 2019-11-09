Saturday, November 9, 2019 - High-flying Leicester City welcome struggling Arsenal today aiming to cement their place in the top four in the Premier League.





Brendan Rodgers’ men recorded a routine 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Matchday 12, while Arsenal threw away a lead once again to share the spoils with Wolves.





Today’s clash represents the 142nd competitive meeting between the two clubs, with Arsenal recording 66 wins in comparison to 31 victories for Leicester.





Despite the Gunners possessing the better historical record, Leicester have won each of the last two fixtures at the King Power Stadium.





When the two teams met last season, the Foxes secured a 3-0 victory.

Possible Starting line ups:





Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy





Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette





This is a match that could go either way but given Arsenal’s poor away record and knack to concede late goals, we reckon the home side will bag all three points though the Gunners will score.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





