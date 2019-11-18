0
Monday, November 18, 2019 - Kenya’s Harambee Stars host Togo in Kasarani in their second AFCON qualifier match hoping to take control of Group G.

Francis Kimanzi’s charges played out to an impressive 1-1 draw with Egypt in Alexandria in their first match while Togo lost at home to minnows Comoros by a solitary goal.

Head to Head:

Harambee Stars and Togo have faced each other five times in history, twice in Nairobi, twice in Lome and once in a neutral venue.

The last time Kenya played Togo in Nairobi was on February 29th, 2012 when they secured a 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifier.

Coincidentally, the current Stars coach, Francis Kimanzi, was in charge then.

This is a crucial tie for both teams with Togo looking to bounce back from their shock defeat at the hands of Comoros while Harambee Stars aim to build on their morale boosting 1-1 draw with Egypt.

However, we are calling a narrow win for the home team.

Prediction: Kenya 2-1 Togo.

The match kicks off at 1900hrs at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and will be live on KBC.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

AFN (15:00) Comoros v Egypt-2

AFN (18:00) Kenya v Togo -1

AFN (21:00) Botswana v Algeria -2

ENQ (21:45) Greece v Finland –Under 2.5

ENQ (21:45) Malta v Norway –Over 2.5

ENQ (21:45) Italy v Armenia –Over 2.5

ENQ (21:45) Liechtenstein v Bosnia & Herzegovina -2

ENQ (21:45) Spain v Romania –Over 2.5

ENQ (21:45) Sweden v Faroe Islands –Over 2.5

Good Luck and
