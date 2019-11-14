Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Harambee Stars face off with Egypt tonight in their first Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cairo.





Stars head into the match on the back of a five-match winless run and have only managed to find the net twice in five matches.





On the other hand, the Pharaohs are in fine form and have only lost once in their last five outings, winning the other four.





It is worth noting that the 1-0 loss to South Africa in the just concluded AFCON Championships held in home soil is the last time Egypt conceded a goal.





While the Pharaohs will be without their talisman, Mohamed Salah, who is injured, they have never lost to Kenya, netting 12 goals in their last four matches with Harambee Stars scoring once.





Prediction: Egypt 3:1 Kenya





WCQ (15:00) Lebanon v South Korea-2





WCQ (16:00) Iraq v Iran -2





AFCON (19:00) Egypt v Kenya -1 and over 2.5





WCQ (18:00) Jordan v Australia -2





EURO (19:00) Turkey v Iceland -1





AFCON (21:00) Algeria v Zambia -1





EURO (21:45) Czech Republic v Kosovo-1





EURO (21:45) England v Montenegro –Over 3.5





EURO (21:45) Serbia v Luxembourg -1





EURO (21:45) France v Moldova –Over 3.5





EURO (21:45) Portugal v Lithuania –Over 2.5



