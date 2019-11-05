



The Blues kicked off their Champions League campaign with a shock 1-0 home loss to Valencia but they have bounced back with back-to-back away wins over Lille and tonight’s opponents.





Lampard’s charges are joint top of Group H alongside Ajax with six points and victory tonight will see them edge closer to booking a place in the knock out stages.





Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham





Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Neres, Van de Beek, Ziyech; Tadic





This is a match that could go either way and while Chelsea have recently showed their qualities away from home, their performance at Stamford Bridge has been below-par and we reckon the spoils will be shared tonight.





ECL (19:55) Zenit v RB Leipzig –GG





