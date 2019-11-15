Friday, November 15, 2019 -Football giants Brazil and Argentina renew hostilities tonight when they face off in an international friendly in the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia.





The Selecao will have to do without injured attacker Neymar but they can call upon Man City ace Gabriel Jesus and Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.





La Albiceleste, on the other hand, welcome Leo Messi back into the fold aiming to build on a comfortable 6-1 win over Ecuador.





Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Arthur, Casemiro, Coutinho; Jesus, Firmino, Richarlison





Argentina: Marchesin; Foyth, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, Martinez





Both teams boast of lethal firepower upfront and we predict that the two fierce rivals are going to share the spoils in Riyadh with a scoring draw.





AFN (18:00) Zimbabwe v Botswana -1





ENQ (19:00) Armenia v Greece-1x





ENQ (19:00) Finland v Lichtenstein –Over 2.5





ENQ (19:00) Norway v Faroe Islands –Over 2.5\





AFN (20:00) Morocco v Mauritania -1





IF (20:00) Brazil v Argentina –GG





ENQ (21:45) Switzerland v Georgia -1





ENQ (21:45) Romania v Sweden –GG





ENQ (21:45) Bosnia & Herzegovina v Italy –GG