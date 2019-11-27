Wednesday, November 27, 2019-

Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou tonight in the Champions League knowing that victory will secure top spot in Group F with a game to spare.





However, defeat would not only put Dortmund in first place, it may potentially leave Barcelona needing to avoid defeat against Inter Milan at San Siro in order to qualify for the Champions League knock out stage.





This is a must win game for Barcelona and we reckon they have all it takes to see off the Bundesliga outfit with a comfortable victory.









See more tips below and play responsibly.







ECL (19:55) Zenit Saint Petersburg v Lyon –GG





ECL (19:55) Valencia v Chelsea –GG





ECL (22:00) Liverpool v Napoli -1 Go Here>>>





ECL (22:00) Barcelona v B. Dortmund -1





ECL (22:00) Slavia Prague v Inter Milan -2





ECL (22:0) RB Leipzig v Benfica -1





ECL (22:00) Lille v Ajax-Over 2.5





ECL (22:00) Genk v Red Bull Salzburg –GG