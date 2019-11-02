



Saturday, November 2, 2019 - Arsenal play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier today looking to return to winning ways and close the gap to fourth place in the table.





The Gunners dropped two points last time out against Crystal Palace and sit in fifth place, fourth points behind fourth placed Chelsea.





On the other hand, Wolves, who are on a five-game unbeaten run in the English top flight, hope to pile pressure on Gunners’ boss Unai Emery and move up the table.





Head to Head





This will represent the 115th competitive meeting between these two clubs, with Arsenal registering 57 wins in comparison to 30 victories for Wolves.





Arsenal may have lost only one of their last 21 clashes with Wolves but it came as recently as April when Wolves ran out 3-1 winners at Molineux.





However, the Gunners have recorded two wins and two draws from their last four home matches against this weekend's opponents.





Prediction: Arsenal 2-Wolves 1





Wolves are on a five-game unbeaten run in the English top flight, and despite Arsenal’s shaky defence, we expect home advantage to prove decisive here.





Besides, Arsenal are keen to appease their supporters, and that extra desire could be enough to see them bag all three points.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





EPL (15:30) Bournemouth v Man United -2





EPL (18:00) Arsenal v Wolver Hampton –GG





EPL (18:00) Aston Villa v Liverpool -2





EPL (18:00) Man City v Southampton –Over 2.5





ENC(18:00) Leeds v QPR-1





EPL (20:30) Watford v Chelsea -2





ES1 (18:00) Levante v Barcelona -2





ES1 (20:30) Sevilla v A. Madrid –GG Here>>>





ES1 (23:00) Real Madrid v R. Betis –GG





IT1 (17:00) Roma v Napoli –GG





IT1 (20:00) Bologna v Inter -2





IT1 (22:45) Torino v Juventus –GG





DE1 (17:30) B. Dortmund v Wolfsburg -1





DE1 (17:30) RB Leipzig v Mainz -1





DE1 (17:30) E. Frankfurt v B. Munchen-Over 2.5





BE1 (22:30) Club Brugge v Kortrijk -1





Good Luck.















