Friday, November 1, 2019- Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own by selecting several matches and their likely outcome and out tips have over 90% success rate.

We have selected 9 matches played tonight and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

ES2 (17:00) Cadiz v Gijon –Under 2.5

TR1 (19:30) Galatasaray v Rizespor -1

DE2 (20:30) Hannover v SV Sandhusen-1

NL1 (21:00) PEC Zwolle v Ajax –Over 2.5

NL1 (21:00) Cambuur v Nijmeen -1

NL2 (21:00) Eindhoven FC v Jong AZ –GG

DE1 (21:30) Hoffenheim v Paderborn -1

ENC (21:45) Barnsley v Bristol City –GG

FR1 (21:45) Dijon v PSG-Over 2.5

Good Luck.
