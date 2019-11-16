0 , , ,
Saturday, November 16, 2019- Several Euro 2020 qualifying football matches are lined up today which is a good opportunity to make money.

We have selected 9 matches played today and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

ENQ(19:00) Azerbaijan v Wales -2

ENQ(19:00) Russia v Belgium –GG

ENQ(19:00) San Marino v Kazakhstan- Over 2.5

ENQ(19:00) Slovenia v Latvia -1

BE1(21:30) Sporting Lokeren v Lommel United -1

ENQ(21:45) Austria v North Macedonia -1

ENQ(21:45) Croatia v Slovakia -1

ENQ(21:45) Germany v Belarus –Over 2.5

ENQ(21:45) Northern Ireland v Netherlands -2

Good Luck
