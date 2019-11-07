Thursday, November 7, 2019 - Veteran American rapper, Clifford Joseph Harris Jr better known as T.I, recently made a shocking confession that has stunned the world.





The rapper confessed that he takes his 18-year old daughter, Deyjah Harris, for annual ‘virginity checks’ to make sure the hymen is intact.





When asked on the Ladies Like Us podcast about whether he has had conversations about sex education with his kids, he said:





“Deyjah is 18, just graduated from high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. “





“Not only have we had the conversation, but we also have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her … I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”





His confession has stirred a storm and backlash with many castigating him and terming his actions as a ‘gross invasion of her daughter’s privacy’





Check out stunning photos of Deyjah Harris below.



